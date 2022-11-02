Greensboro wafer supplier plans to add 31 jobs

IQE Inc., a supplier of advanced wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, said in a news release Wednesday it plans to expand its Greensboro facility by up to 31 jobs, along with new equipment and machinery.

The company could not be immediately reached about the current workforce total and capital investment projections.

IQE’s new hires will primarily consist of technicians and engineers working to enhance the company’s production of products for the semiconductor industry.

The company said the average salary for the new hires is $66,000 per year.