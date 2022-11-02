 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greensboro wafer supplier plans to add 31 jobs

  • 0

IQE Inc., a supplier of advanced wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, said in a news release Wednesday it plans to expand its Greensboro facility by up to 31 jobs, along with new equipment and machinery.

The company could not be immediately reached about the current workforce total and capital investment projections.

IQE’s new hires will primarily consist of technicians and engineers working to enhance the company’s production of products for the semiconductor industry.

The company said the average salary for the new hires is $66,000 per year.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed Needs to Slow Down, Schwab's Jones Says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert