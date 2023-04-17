Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, has completed a one-for-six reverse split of its common stock in an attempt to bolster its stock market listing options.

The split went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The stock will trade under the temporary symbol of “GUERD” on the Over-the-Counter QX market.

At Monday’s opening share price of $1.40, the stock would be worth $8.40 a share.

Meanwhile, the number of outstanding shares would drop from 40.55 million to 6.76 million.

In most instances, a reverse stock split is done to lift a stock above the $1 threshold to avoid being delisted by a stock market.

However, Guerrilla RF’s motivation, as announced by its board of directors on April 5, was to meet the share price requirements for its stock “for the purpose of filing an application to uplist to a national exchange.”

The board has considered a reverse stock split range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-20.

Among corporations with a Triad presence, the largest reverse stock split occurred in November 2014 with Bank of the Carolinas at 1-for-100 prior to its sale to Bank OZK.

“We believe that uplisting to a national securities exchange will allow us greater access to capital, better liquidity and more visibility for our brand as we embark on the next phase of our commercialization strategy,” Sam Funchess, the company’s vice president of investor relations, said in a statement.

“This coincides with our focus on expanding the depth and breadth of our product pipeline and moving into the highly lucrative industry verticals — 5G, automotive connectivity, cellular boosters and DAS, military radios and wireless audio.”

Funchess said the initiative also serves to "increase the liquidity and visibility of Guerrilla RF’s common stock and better serve our shareholders.”

The reverse stock split comes after a near doubling in operating expenses offset a record annual revenue performance for Guerrilla RF, the company reported March 2.

The company has 70 local employees and 75 overall.

Its main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets. The company has shipped more than 100 million devices that include low-noise amplifiers, RF switches and digital-step attenuators.

Guerrilla reported a $12 million loss for fiscal 2022, compared with a $2.8 million loss in fiscal 2021.

Product revenue was up 7.4% to a record $10.5 million, while royalties and non-recurring engineering revenue rose nearly 60% to $1.04 million.

However, overall operating expenses jumped 82.1% to $17.9 million.

That broke down to: $8.1 million in research and development expenses; $5.1 million in general and administrative costs; and $4.6 million in sales and marketing costs.

The company said the higher research and development expenses were due to “continued investment in new products intended to increase future revenues.” The main cause for higher general and administrative costs was cited as “largely due to increased expenses necessary to support a public company.”

“Guerrilla RF became a publicly traded company in 2022, less than 10 years after its founding,” founder and chief executive Ryan Pratt said in a statement. “We closed out the year strong as we saw cycle times return to pre-COVID levels. We won numerous design awards, expanded our product portfolio and customer base, and invested to drive future revenue growth.”

The company provided first-quarter financial guidance of revenue in a range of $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

By comparison, Guerrilla had fourth-quarter revenue of $2.1 million.

Also in March, Guerrilla completed a previously announced private placement equity financing, selling 7.1 million units to accredited investors. The private placement has resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of $9.2 million.

“The funds will provide the resources needed to support our working capital, expand our research and development, initiatives and accelerate our growth through new market penetration, expand our product offerings, and capitalize on our strong competitive position,” Pratt said.