Guerrilla RF enters satellite communications sector

Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, said Wednesday it has entered into the satellite communications industry.

Ryan Pratt, chief executive and founder of Guerrilla RF, said in a statement that the company has “always sought to meet the growing demand for connectivity by solving complex engineering challenges and producing high-performance semiconductors in the 5G, automotive and cellular booster industries.”

“Our approach to solving the unique application challenges of customers, combined with a catalog of high-performance parts, is what differentiates us from our competition and will allow us to take share in the rapidly growing SATCOM industry.”

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global industry will grow from $29.98 billion in 2022 to $56.74 billion by 2029, a 9.54% compounded annual growth rate.

Market growth will be driven by mobile applications and “Internet of Things” integration in a wide range of industries, including agriculture, asset tracking, aviation, defense, energy, navigation, and weather monitoring.