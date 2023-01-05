Guerrilla RF gains additional $5 million in funding

Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, said Monday it has gained $5 million in gross proceeds from the initial closing of its latest private placement stock offering.

Investors purchased about 3.9 million stock units, which represented one share of Guerrilla FR’s common stock and one warrant to purchase a half-share of common stock for a purchase price of $1.30 per unit. The warrants have an exercise price of $2 per share and a term of five years.

Ryan Pratt, the company’s chief executive and founder, said the new funding will be used “to fund the company’s new headquarters and also support our continued growth.”

In November 2021, the company said it raised $4.4 million in gross proceeds from a similar offering.

The company completed in 2021 a reverse merger and the initial closing of its private placement offering in which it raised more than $7 million in gross proceeds.

The company’s common stock is traded on the OTC Markets QX tier with the symbol “GUER.”