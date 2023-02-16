Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, said Thursday it has received a $2.4 million purchase order from a leading automotive supplier.

Kellie Chong, Guerrilla’s chief business officer, said the purchase order, which was issued five months ahead of schedule, “is a testament to how quickly the automotive market is evolving, and demonstrates how Guerrilla RF is able to provide solutions that exceed their specifications, thus accelerating the time-to-market for our customers and automotive manufacturers.”

Guerrilla was founded in 2013. The company’s common stock is traded on the OTC Markets QX tier with the symbol “GUER.” It has aspirations of moving to a higher-tier stock market this year.

Its main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets. In January, the company entered into the lucrative and highly competitive satellite communications industry.

Guerilla recently moved its 70 local employees into a 58,970-square-foot facility at 2000 Pisgah Church Road. The company has 75 employees overall.