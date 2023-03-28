Guerrilla RF will host from 10 a.m. to noon April 5 a grand opening of its new headquarters at 2000 Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the new facility and a company overview presentation. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Guerrilla RF employees, learn about the company's cutting-edge technology, and explore laboratory and engineering spaces.

A registration link is at: https://chamber.greensboro.org/events/Details/guerrilla-rf-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-858999?sourceTypeId=Hub.

Guerrilla is a wireless semiconductor company with 70 local employees and 75 overall.

Its main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets. The company has shipped more than 100 million devices that include low-noise amplifiers, RF switches and digital-step attenuators.