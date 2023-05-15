Four groups have filed a certificate-of-need application with state health regulators to develop a new Medicaid-certified home health agency in Forsyth County.

The applications are considered as competitive.

A home health agency is a licensed home care agency that is certified to receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement for providing nursing care, therapy, medical social services and home health aide services.

The highest proposed capital expenditure of the four belongs to Novant Health Home Care-Forsyth at $231,975. The facility would be in Clemmons and proposed to open in July 2024.

The next highest is $115,464 by Aveanna Home Health Forsyth, followed by $100,000 by Well Care Home Health of Forsyth County and $65,000 by PHC (Personal Health Care) Home Health-Forsyth.

Aveanna’s facility would be in Winston-Salem and proposed to open in January.

Well Care’s proposal is for a Kernersville facility to open in July 2024.

PHC’s proposal is for one facility in Winston-Salem to open in April.

A public hearing for these projects will be held at 9 a.m. June 16 at Reynolda Manor branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive NW in Winston-Salem.

Mobile MRI scanner

Another Novant business unit — Novant Health-Norfolk LLC — has submitted two CON applications for a mobile MRI scanner at a projected capital expenditure of just under $2.3 million each.

One Novant mobile MRI scanner would be serve five host sites in eastern and central N.C., while the other scanner would serve three host sites in western N.C. Both scanners are proposed to debut in October 2024.

The two Novant applications are among 10 projects competing to meet a need determination in the 2023 State Medical Facilities Plan for three mobile MRI scanners statewide.

EmergeOrtho PA proposes three projects, one of which would serve four Triad host sites. That project is expected to cost $1.2 million and would be completed in April.

Alliance Healthcare Services Inc. has filed an application that would serve host sites in Buncombe, Caldwell and Forsyth counties. The project is expected to cost $2 million and would be completed in September 2024.

Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA proposes two projects, one of which would serve host sites in Guilford and Mecklenburg counties. The project is expected to cost $2.2 million and would be completed in May 2024.

Pinnacle Health Services of N.C. LLC’s application would serve a total of five host sites in Forsyth, Guilford and Wake counties. The project is expected to cost $2.3 million and would be completed in January 2025.

Duke University Health System Inc. proposes one project that would serve a total of four host sites in Alamance, Durham and Wake counties. The project is expected to cost $2.79 million and would be completed in January 2025.

A public hearing for these projects will be held at 10 a.m. June 19 in the Brown Building on DHHS’ Dorothea Dix campus, 801 Biggs Drive in Raleigh.