The High Point City Council has set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Monday on an economic-incentive request by an Archdale manufacturer with plans to relocate its operation to the city.

Vecoplan is a manufacturer of industrial shedding and recycling machinery for the plastics, paper, wood and waste industry sectors. It has multiple locations in the United States.

The council will consider whether to make the company eligible for up to $155,366 in incentives.

In exchange, Vecoplan would commit to transferring 90 jobs and creating 51 jobs in leasing a 94,160-square-foot building at 501 Gallimore Dairy Road.

According to a council incentive analysis, the average wage for the 51 new jobs would be $85,490.

Vecoplan said the move would be designed to “meet growing demand.”