Four groups have filed a certificate-of-need application with state health regulators to developed a new Medicaid-certified home health agency in Forsyth County.

A home health agency is a licensed home care agency that is certified to receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement for providing nursing care, therapy, medical social services and home health aide services.

The highest proposed capital expenditure of the four belongs to Novant Health Home Care-Forsyth at $231,975.

The next highest is $115,464 by Aveanna Home Health Forsyth, followed by $100,000 by Wells Care Home Health of Forsyth County and $65,000 by PHC Home Health-Forsyth.

The applications are considered as competitive.

Another Novant business unit – Novant Health-Norfolk LLC - has submitted a CON application to acquire a mobile MRI scanner at a projected capital expenditure of just under $2.3 million.