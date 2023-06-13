Honda Aircraft Co. confirmed Tuesday plans to manufacture and commercialize a larger light jet that can seat up to 11 passengers.

The manufacturer is based on a 133-acre campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport campus where it has spent more than $245 million on its hub and has more than 1,500 employees.

Honda Aircraft unveiled the HondaJet 2600 concept at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition. It is finalizing engineering designs for the new light jet, with fabrication activities underway.

"The new aircraft will surpass the performance, comfort and efficiency of typical light jets by providing a medium-sized jet experience," according to a news release.

"It is designed to be the world's first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States, with a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long-range travel and the ability to accommodate up to 11 occupants.

"The aircraft is also designed for single-pilot operation."

The manufacturer said HondaJet 2600 will be capable of providing 20% better fuel efficiency compared with typical light jets, and more than 40% better fuel efficiency than medium-sized jets during a typical mission.

"The commercialization of our new light jet represents Honda's next chapter of skyward mobility, which further expands the potential of people's lives," said Hideto Yamasaki, Honda Aircraft's president and chief executive.

"By building on the expertise behind our technological innovations, we will accelerate the development of the program with sustainability a key element throughout."

The manufacturer said it will target type certification in 2028 for the new light jet.

It will continue to offer its very light jet model HondaJet Elite II, which has room for four passengers and two pilots.

Among suppliers for HondaJet 2600 will be: Aernnova for aerostructures and components; Garmin for avionics; Spirit AeroSystems for the fuselage; and Williams International for engines.

In January 2021, Honda Aircraft commenced operations at its 83,100-square-foot Wing Production and Service Parts facility at PTI.

The facility contains a new wing assembly process for the HondaJet Elite aircraft, along with a hangar, service parts warehouse for parts storage and distribution, paint booth and office areas.

HondaJet wings are composed of an exterior skin made of machined one-piece aluminum alloys backed by alloy ribs to achieve a very smooth surface designed to reduce aerodynamic drag and structural rigidity.

The new facility will enable the concurrent assembly of more wings, resulting in a major increase in production efficiency.