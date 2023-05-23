The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area maintained its slow-but-steady climbing trend on the annual Milken Institute’s ranking of the 200 best-performing cities.

The five-county's ranking for 2023 was No. 82. The Winston-Salem MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

That’s compared with No. 96 in 2022, No. 122 in 2021, No. 82 in 2020, No. 121 in 2019 and No. 160 in 2018.

The index has been compiled since 2003 by the Milken Institute, a research group in California.

It ranks 200 metropolitan areas based on economic growth, including both long-term and short-term measurements of employment and salary growth and indicators of high-tech output.

The top-five were Provo-Orem, Utah, Austin-Round Rock, Texas, Raleigh, Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn., and Boise, Idaho.

In recent years, Milken has been separating the 200 metros into five tiers, with Winston-Salem listed as 21st out of 44 Tier 3 regions. It is sandwiched by Santa Cruz, Calif., and the Hickory-Morganton-Lenoir metro area.

Milken’s current ranking criteria features 11 categories: job growth for 2020-21; job growth for 2016-21; wage growth for 2020-21; wage growth for 2016-21; job growth from November 2021 to November 2022; high-tech gross domestic product (GDP) growth 2020-21; high-tech GDP growth 2016-21; high-tech concentration GDP location quotient (LQ) for 2021; number of high-tech industries with GDP LQ count for 2021; household broadband access in 2021; and housing affordability index in 2021.

For the Winston-Salem MSA, the top individual category score is 40th in number of housing affordability for 2020-21. The lowest score is 142nd in high-tech GDP for 2020-21.

"Any time we see economic results improve for Winston-Salem, we know we are on the right track," said Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

"It means jobs are coming into the community and people can access the workforce. It shows that we are reaching our 2030 goals of becoming the best mid-sized city in the Southeast, a more equitable community, and the best place to raise a family."

Mayor Allen Joines said the Milken rankings “certainly are helpful as we work to attract new businesses and in recruiting individuals to work here.”

Other N.C. metros

The Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties also has had some ebb and flow, though not as wide-ranging at Winston-Salem MSA.

The region is ranked No. 108, compared with No. 138 in 2022, No. 147 in 2021, No. 162 in 2020, No. 142 in 2019 and No. 156 in 2018. It was listed as third out of the 69 Tier 4 regions.

For Greensboro-High Point, the top individual category score is 24th in the number of high-tech industries with GDP LQ count for 2021. The lowest score is 173rd in high-tech GDP for 2020-21.

The top performing metro in North Carolina is Raleigh at No. 3, up 13 spots from No. 16 in 2022. It was fifth in 2021.

Milken officials said the Raleigh improvement reflect its “strong high-tech sector and rapid job and wage growth.” The report also touted the Triangle’s major research universities and technical colleges that “turn out high-quality skilled workers who attract high-tech companies to the area.”

Raleigh’s most noteworthy results were being ranked No. 8 in high-tech industry count, No. 10 in high-tech GDP concentration for 2021 and No. 11 for overall job growth for 2020-21

The lowest results were No. 67 for high-tech GDP growth for 2020-21 and No. 67 for affordable housing costs for 2021.

Wilmington was seventh overall, compared with 21st in 2022.

Wilmington was touted as “an up-and-coming coastal community that stands out for its robust wage and job growth numbers.”

Wilmington’s most noteworthy results were being ranked No. 9 for wage growth for 2016-21, No. 10 for job growth for 2020-21, and No. 13 for wage growth for 2020-21. The lowest result was No. 130 for affordable housing costs for 2017-21.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA was ranked No. 20 overall and 10th among the Tier 2 metros. It was No. 31 in 2022 and No. 26 in 2021.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA was ranked No. 29 overall and 19th among the Tier 2 metros. It was No. 11 in 2022 and No. 42 in 2021.

The Asheville MSA was ranked 47th overall and the No. 37th Tier 2 metro. It was ranked No. 165 in 2022 and No. 73 in 2021.

The Fayetteville MSA was ranked No. 163 overall and the 57th Tier 4 metro. It was ranked No. 174 in 2022 and No. 183 in 2021.

In the small metro rankings, Burlington was ranked No. 14, compared with No. 36 in 2022 and No. 44 in 2021. It was the last small metro in the Tier 1 category.

Jacksonville was No. 59, while Greenville was No. 142, New Bern was No. 164, Goldsboro was No. 175 and Rocky Mount was No. 177.

Comments

“This year’s report shows that U.S. cities continue to drive the nation’s growth despite the pressures created by COVID-19,” said Maggie Switek, director of regional economics in the Milken Institute’s Research Department

“Three years after the onset of the pandemic, cities are still the main centers of the nation’s economic activity. In 2021, the metropolitan areas included in the rankings generated 89% of the U.S. gross domestic product and were home to 86.3% of the country’s population.”

Milken said the 2023 top-performing cities had several common themes: a vigorous and growing high-tech sector, rebounding leisure and hospitality sectors, and above average broadband access. Simultaneously, housing affordability was a concern among most top-performing cities.

“While remarking on the strong performance of top-ranked cities, this year’s report also noted that cities should aim to increase their supply of affordable housing to remain attractive to young generations of workers.”

Milken also pointed out that internet access “is vital in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Yet, many small cities are still struggling to provide adequate broadband access for their residents.”