Imperial Brands PLC, the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, said this week it has launched heat-not-burn cigarette Pulze 2.0 in four European countries.

The manufacturer said the latest version “offers new levels of convenience with a compact all-in-one design and 25 or more sessions from a single charge.”

Pulze 2.0 is paired with Imperial’s iD sticks that are available in 10 flavors.

The product is being launched initially in Czech Republic, Greece, Italy and Poland. Additional markets are planned for rollout later this year.

Imperial’s heated cigarettes are not available in the United States.

The company also recently unveiled major product innovations in vaping, with the new blu 2.0 and blu bar devices, and modern oral with nine new varieties of its Zone X brand.