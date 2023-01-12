Information technology chooses Greensboro site for center

ImpactData, an information technology company, said Thursday it has chosen to develop its flagship product, the Dream Center, at the Gateway Research Park South campus.

The $130 million project is being done in partnership with N.C. A&T State University.

ImpactData said there will be 28 jobs created related to the center, which will be in a new 115,000-square-foot building.

ImpactData is a minority-owned digital infrastructure firm that delivers mission critical infrastructure focused on partnerships with historic Black colleges and universities, and their surrounding communities in select national markets.

The mixed-use facility will include a 10-megawatt hybrid co-location data center, a higher education innovation center, and workforce development co-working flex space to support the neighboring East Greensboro community.

Gateway’s Digital Transformation campus will feature Guilford County Schools’ 70,000 square foot Community Education Center. It will provide flex spaces with tutoring and educational programming, adult education and digital skills initiatives, as well as community meeting and engagement spaces for students, adults and families.