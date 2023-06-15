Officials with downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter said Wednesday it is collaborating with advocacy group Access Center for Equity + Success to aid minority business enterprise contractors in bidding on Phase II construction projects.

In June 2021, IQ officials outlined a plan for Phase II, proposing up to 10 new buildings with an additional 2.7 million square feet of medical and mixed-use development on a 28-acre site on both sides of Research Parkway and abutting U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway.

Phase II includes plans for up to 450 residential units and a dedicated 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space similar to the mixed-use pattern used in Phase I.

In October, IQ officials began their attempt to jump-start Phase II as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, but lingering are a supply-chain crisis, labor shortages and inflation on infrastructure costs.

The groups said that minority-owned construction companies have historically been underutilized, making it more difficult to qualify, apply for and win potential bids.

“Inclusive innovation requires intentional focus on making sure historically underutilized companies and workers have an equal shot in participating in the work of building this district,” said Lindsey Schwab, IQ’s director of community relations.

“This partnership with Access will help drive us toward measurable goals in MBE participation in our upcoming infrastructure work.”

The collaboration was arranged through IQ’s infrastructure development partner Wexford Science & Technology and general contractor The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

The goal is a baseline of 20% participation by minority business enterprise firms.

Access will develop a list of eligible firms, in addition to contacting state and regional historically underutilized business (HUB) and minority business enterprise agencies to expand outreach to companies located outside of Winston-Salem.

This will include coordinating with the N.C. Department of Administration for HUB businesses, Winston-Salem MWBE program and Guilford County MWBE program.

“Diversity in supply chain doesn’t just keep pricing competitive; it creates a groundswell of economic growth for a local community,” said ACCESS founder and CEO Wilson Lester.

“This the work of the Access Center, and that is why this partnership is vital to Winston-Salem, and critical for diversely owned business.”

Access also will utilize the U.S. Housing and Urban Development opportunity portal to help match eligible low- and extremely low-income workers to jobs and training opportunities as part of the infrastructure work.

Graydon Pleasants, the IQ’s head of development, insists the time is right to shift into drive with the Phase II project.

“We are pretty optimistic and hopeful that by the end of 2023, we will be almost complete, if not complete, with all that infrastructure,” Pleasants said, in referring to water, sewer and other site-preparation steps.

Once that occurs, Pleasants said, “that would open up the gates for the buildings and multiple fronts for development, whether multi-family housing, the Eye Institute and a few others we are in discussions with.”

Wake Forest School of Medicine governs IQ under the auspices of Wake Forest University.

Phase I of the project, which opened over the course of the past 15 years, consists of 1.2 million square feet of research, office and residential space. At its heart are former downtown tobacco buildings — factories, warehouses and a power plant — donated by Reynolds American Inc.

IQ officials have not provided a capital investment estimate for Phase II, which Pleasants said has proven to be a prudent decision, given the pause.

IQ officials acknowledge, however, that Phase II will represent a greater development challenge, given that the 28 acres do not contain buildings that qualify for historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Those tax credits were critical to the development of Phase I, attracting outside investors, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C., that helped to offset up to 40% of the renovation costs of the historic buildings.

“Unfortunately, we are all out of old buildings that we could reuse because we really like that work. Those days are over, sadly,” Pleasants said.

“As with the first phase, a strong public-private partnership with government agencies at the federal, state and local level will be key to realizing this next phase of development,” IQ said.