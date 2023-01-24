 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Innovation Quarter names head of biotech economic development unit

Innovation Quarter officials announced Tuesday that Isaac Perry has been hired as head of its Biotech and Life Science Ecosystem Development program.

Isaac will work with Greater Winston-Salem Inc.’s economic development team for industry recruitment within the biotech and life sciences sectors with a focus on regenerative medicine and clinical trials innovation.

“Isaac will serve as a bridge between collaborators, external partners and life sciences companies and concentrate all of those efforts into attracting tenants, partners and growing our innovation ecosystem,” says Terry Hales, executive vice chief academic officer in administration, for Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Isaac is a Winston-Salem native. He most recently served as the director of Strategy and Innovation for Miracles in Sight, one of the world’s largest eye banks.

