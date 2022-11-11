Juul Labs plans to cut up to 400 jobs as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy

Juul Labs Inc., the maker of the No. 2 U.S. electronic cigarette, is attempting to stave off a federal bankruptcy filing through eliminating up to 400 jobs and obtaining financing from its earliest investors.

Multiple media outlets, first by the Wall Street Journal and cable business channel CNBC, reported the downsizing initiative also includes slashing its operating budget by between 30% and 40%.

Juul said in a statement to the Winston-Salem Journal that it "has identified a path forward, enabled by an investment of capital from some of our earliest investors."

"This investment will allow Juul Labs to maintain business operations, continue advancing its administrative appeal of the FDA’s marketing denial order, and support product innovation and science generation."

Juul said the new funding, which it has not disclosed, will give it time for "undertaking a reorganization, including the difficult but necessary step of separating from many valued colleagues."

As recently as May 2019, Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cigarette market share.

That’s when a series of state and federal regulatory actions — most addressing youth smoking of Juul — led to product-reduction concessions by Juul Labs.

The Vuse e-cigarette of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. owns 39.7% of the U.S. market share, while Juul is at 28%, according to the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data covering the four-week period ending Oct. 8.

The shadow of a potential banning of Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes from U.S. retail shelves has accelerated the market-share gains of Vuse.

The FDA announced June 23 that Juul Labs would be required to remove all e-cigarette products from U.S. shelves.

However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit granted Juul Labs an emergency administrative stay of enforcement on June 24. The hold allows Juul to continue selling its e-cigarettes and related products.

On July 6, the FDA backed off — for now — on proceeding with the ban.

“The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review,” the FDA posted. “This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review, but does not rescind it.”

The FDA did not indicate how long the additional scientific review would take.

On Sept. 30, Altria Group Inc. cleared the way to re-enter the e-cigarette marketplace after choosing to permanently end its non-compete agreement with Juul Labs.

Altria spokesman Steve Callahan said at that time “our decision to terminate our non-compete maximizes our flexibility to compete in e-vapor. It allows us to maintain our economic interest in Juul, to compete organically and through mergers and acquisitions.”

Although the decision had been expected by analysts, it’s still remarkable given that Altria made an industry-shaking $12.8 billion investment into Juul Labs in December 2018 that gave it a 35% ownership stake.

As part of the investment, Altria discontinued production of its electronic cigarette NuMark, which had struggled to gain traction among vapers. Altria agreed to not develop and market its own e-cigarettes products for up to six years as long as Altria is providing services to Juul Labs.

In January 2020, Altria reduced its investment value to $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.

On July 28, Altria disclosed it had written down its investment value in Juul Labs to an estimated fair value of just $450 million. At $450 million, the investment value is just 3.5% of the original Altria expenditure.

In explaining its July 28 decision, Altria raised the possibility of Juul Labs entering bankruptcy protection if Juul cannot “maintain adequate liquidity to fund projected cash needs.”

Not surprisingly, Altria cited the Food and Drug Administration’s decision on June 23 to ban Juul products at retail.