Kaplan, Samsung collaborate on digital learning option

Kaplan Early Learning Co. said Thursday it is partnering with Samsung Electronics America on a digital learning solution for preschool classrooms.

The Little Learner tablet offers schools and child-care centers Samsung technology with teacher-tested educational applications that are developmentally appropriate for young children.

The tablet —available in 8.7 inches and 10.4 inches — delivers 26 child-focused applications vetted by educational experts. Equipped with parent/teacher controls, the applications are designed to enhance young children’s learning in a safe environment.

The games and learning explorations offer a variety of subject areas, including literacy, mathematics, science, engineering and social-emotional learning.

The Little Learner tablets are available exclusively from Kaplan. They are sold individually or in sets of 10 for classroom orders. No subscriptions are required for the preloaded educational content.

To preview the educational applications and watch videos of the content in use, go to www.kaplanco.com.