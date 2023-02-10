Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings said Thursday it has chosen Fortrea as the corporate and brand name for the planned spin-off of its clinical development business unit.

The Triad would gain another publicly traded Fortune 1000 company with the planned spinoff.

Labcorp, based in Burlington, has projected it would complete the spinoff in the second half of 2023. It requires approvals from shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Upon completion of the spin-off, Fortrea will operate as an independent, publicly traded global business that offers comprehensive drug and medical device development services. Tom Pike, president and chief executive, of Labcorp’s Clinical Development business, will serve as Fortrea’s chairman and chief executive.

Labcorp said Fortrea will have more than 19,000 employees involved in Phase I through IV clinical trial management and commercialization solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.

Meanwhile, legacy Labcorp would remain focused on testing and other laboratory functions.