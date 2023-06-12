Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings announced Friday the record date and distribution date for shares involved in its planned Fortrea Holdings Inc. spin-off.

Fortrea, to be based in Durham, is the corporate and brand name for Labcorp's spin-off of its clinical development business unit. Labcorp, based in Burlington, has projected it would complete the spinoff in the second half of 2023.

The record date will be 5 p.m. June 20. The distribution date will be 11:59 p.m. on June 30. Labcorp's stockholders will receive one share of Fortrea common stock for every share of Labcorp common stock they hold as of the record date.

Also Friday, the Nasdaq stock market approved the listing of Fortrea's common stock on under the symbol "FTRE."

Upon completion of the spin-off, Fortrea will operate as an independent, publicly traded global business that offers comprehensive drug and medical device development services. Tom Pike, president and chief executive, of Labcorp’s Clinical Development business, will serve as Fortrea’s chairman and chief executive.

Labcorp said Fortrea will have more than 19,000 employees involved in Phase I through IV clinical trial management and commercialization solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.