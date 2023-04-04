Lumos, formerly known as NorthState, said Tuesday it is establishing its fiber-optic network into Wilmington and New Hanover County in its latest North Carolina expansion. Engineering work will start in mid-2023.

Lumos has committed to spending at least $56 million in its initial investment in the New Hanover market that includes 665 miles of fiber optic covering Wilmington and Carolina Beach, as well as the communities of Ogden, Myrtle Grove, Castle Hayne, and Wrightsboro.

In August, NorthState announced its merger with Virginia-based Lumos Network, taking the Lumos corporate and brand names. Brian Stading was hired as its chief executive at that time.

Lumos provides business and residential telecommunications services to portions of the Triad, including Kernersville.

On Aug. 9, Lumos announced plans to offer its fastest fiber internet services in much of Bethania, Lewisville, Pfafftown and northern Winston-Salem that is expected to reach more than 23,000 homes and businesses in those communities. Lumos has said it expects to begin construction by mid-year 2023.

In March, Lumos announced plans to expand into the Spartanburg, S.C. area after committing to a similar expansion to Columbia and Lexington and Richland counties in January.