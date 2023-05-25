Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lumos, formerly known as NorthState, said Wednesday it is establishing its fiber-optic network into Harnett and Johnston counties in its latest North Carolina expansion. Engineering work will start in mid-2023.

Lumos has committed to spending at least $50 million in its initial investment in the counties that will cover the Harnett communities of Angier, Buies Creek, Coats, Dunn and Erwin, and the Johnston communities of Benson, Clayton, Four Oaks, Selma and Smithfield.

In August, NorthState announced its merger with Virginia-based Lumos Network, taking the Lumos corporate and brand names. Brian Stading was hired as its chief executive at that time.

Lumos provides business and residential telecommunications services to portions of the Triad, including Kernersville.

On Aug. 9, Lumos announced plans to offer its fastest fiber internet services in much of Bethania, Lewisville, Pfafftown and northern Winston-Salem that is expected to reach more than 23,000 homes and businesses in those communities. Lumos has said it expects to begin construction by mid-year 2023.