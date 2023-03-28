Lumos, formerly known as NorthState, said Tuesday it is expanding its fiber-optic network into the Spartanburg, S.C. area after committing to a similar expansion to Columbia and Lexington and Richland counties in January.

Lumos has committed to spending at least $100 million in its initial investment in South Carolina. It will feature more than 1,900 miles of a fiber optic network.

In August, NorthState announced its merger with Virginia-based Lumos Network, taking the Lumos corporate and brand names. Brian Stading was hired as its chief executive at that time.

Lumos provides business and residential telecommunications services to portions of the Triad, including Kernersville.

On Aug. 9, Lumos announced plans to offer its fastest fiber internet services in much of Bethania, Lewisville, Pfafftown and northern Winston-Salem that is expected to reach more than 23,000 homes and businesses in those communities. Lumos has said it expects to begin construction by mid-year 2023.

Altogether, Lumos serves more than 200,000 residential and business locations in North Carolina and Virginia with nearly 400 employees.