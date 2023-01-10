Lumos expanding services into Columbia, SC

Lumos, formerly known as NorthState, said Monday it is expanding its fiber-optic network to Columbia and Lexington and Richland counties in South Carolina.

The $100 million expansion represents Lumos’ initial investment in South Carolina. It will feature nearly 1,200 miles of a fiber optic network. Engineering work by Lumos will begin in mid-2023, with construction starting shortly after.

In August, NorthState announced its merger with Virginia-based Lumos Network, taking the Lumos corporate and brand names. Brian Stading was hired as its chief executive at that time.

Lumos provides business and residential telecommunications services to portions of the Triad, including Kernersville.

On Aug. 9, Lumos announced plans to offer its fastest fiber internet services in much of Bethania, Lewisville, Pfafftown and northern Winston-Salem. NorthState said the expansion is expected to reach more than 23,000 homes and businesses in those communities. On Tuesday, Lumos said that "engineering work is taking place currently and we anticipate starting construction by mid-year."

Altogether, Lumos serves more than 200,000 residential and business locations in North Carolina and Virginia with nearly 400 employees.