Piedmont Triad International Airport has landed another prominent aerospace employer.

This time, U.K. aerospace manufacturer Marshall Aerospace USA LLC confirmed Tuesday plans for a 240-job, $50 million maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the Greensboro airport with operations beginning in early 2025.

Marshall USA’s project will establish a facility to support its current and future U.S. Armed Forces contracts, with Phase 1 comprising capacity to support six bays serving the U.S.-based fleet of Hercules C-130 tactical transport aircraft.

There also will be a paint facility, support shops and office space.

The commitment came shortly after a gatekeeper N.C. Economic Investment Committee approved up to $3.8 million in performance-based incentives and other state grant funding.

“We believe Greensboro is the ideal home of our U.S. Aerospace operations," Marshall Group chief executive Kathy Jenkins said in a statement.

“We are excited to put over 55 years of C-130 experience to work in providing an unmatched standard of in-country support for existing and new U.S.-based partners and customers.”

The company has not provided what the average annual wage would be for its employees, but said overall any payroll impact would be more than $18 million.

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority chairman Paul Mengert cited the Marshall commitment as a major win for the PTI megasite given Marshall's "reputation as a leader in the field of aviation maintenance and repair."

Having Marshall on campus "would bring increased economic opportunities to the region, as well as provide a reliable resource for the aviation industry," Mengert said.

"Marshall's decision to establish its presence at PTI is in line with the authority's vision of establishing PTI as the foremost aerospace campus in the United States."

Incentive details

The $2.37 million in the state incentive package comes from the Job Development Investment Grant program, which covers projects considering sites in other states.

The committee said Marshall initially looked at more than 30 sites for the project and had four finalists, the others being in Alabama, Kansas and Missouri.

The committee said Marshall took into consideration "workforce availability and training, supply chain links, political and economic landscape, facility sites and incentives."

The package features community college training funding of $400,000, as well as $640,000 from the N.C. Transportation Department and a pending $372,000 Community Development Block Grant from N.C. Commerce Department's Rural Division.

The Marshall project already has been approved by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners for up to $308,879 in incentives, plus a $124,000 local matching fund utility grant, as well as up to $240,000 from the Greensboro City Council.

The vast majority of companies tend to commit to a local project — often within days or weeks — once approved for local and state incentives.

Marshall background

According to its website, Marshall Aerospace has operations in the U.K., Europe, Middle East, Canada and U.S. Its primary customers are air forces across the globe.

The primary focus of the Marshall Aerospace business “is the delivery of routine maintenance, modifications and repairs to the iconic Hercules C-130 transport aircraft” that has been in service in some fashion since the early 1970s.

“The team has a hard-earned reputation as a global authority on the C-130 platform, boasting unrivaled engineering experience and expertise that makes it hard to beat,” according to the company.

“Marshall Aerospace continues to cement its market-leading position, winning new customers and helping to keep their fleets relevant and ready for service.”

Marshall also operates Aerostructures, which specializes in the design and manufacture of auxiliary fuel systems and tanks that are used to extend multi-mission maritime aircraft flight range.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that we do to keep our customer aircraft mission ready enabling them to protect people in critical situations,” according to a website statement from Neil McManus, the company’s managing director.

The company recently opened an Aerostructures plant in the U.K.

The facility houses production of auxiliary fuels tanks for the P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, a military derivative of Boeing’s civilian next-generation 737-800.

Local responses

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the addition of Marshall Aerospace "will make an enormous impact on our workforce. The city welcomes this multimillion-dollar investment, which reinforces our placement as North Carolina’s aerospace capital.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said the Marshall announcement "is great news for the Triad area, bringing hundreds of jobs and enhancing PTI’s reputation as an aerospace hub. "I look forward to working with them on the federal level as they provide support for the C-130’s.”

N.C. Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, said that “Marshall Aerospace does business around the world and their vote of confidence in Guildford County, the City of Greensboro, and in North Carolina makes us very proud.”

Melvin “Skip” Alston, Guilford commissioners' chairman said Marshall's decision to establish a new MRO facility at PTI demonstrates our region's continued commitment to providing a business-friendly environment with a skilled workforce and robust infrastructure."

PTI presence

PTI remains the state’s third largest airport overall and third for commercial service, at $9.3 billion in economic impact in 2021, according to an N.C. Aviation Division report released in January. That is up 7.6% from the 2019 report.

Included in that category for PTI would be the FedEx cargo-sorting hub, the HAECO maintenance facilities, the HondaJet manufacturing operations, and other companies with operations on its campus.

The Marshall project would be the third confirmed for PTI since January 2022.

Construction has begun on Boom Supersonic’s $500 million, 400,000-square-foot “superfactory” that will assemble and test its Overture airliner, along with a customer delivery center.

The current timeline is: beginning equipment installation in 2024 with Advanced Integration Technology; assembly in 2025; first rollout in 2026; first test flight in 2027; Federal Aviation Administration certification in 2029; and then first passenger flight later in 2029.

Boom projects having 400 employees by spring 2025, 1,750 by 2030 and more than 2,400 at full production in 2032.

TAT Piedmont Aviation, an aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul company, recently said it would expand its operations near PTI and create 85 jobs. The company said it would make a $12.8 million capital investment.

The expansion would feature new test equipment, production tooling, and new machinery to supplement its current operations. The company’s new positions would pay an annual average wage of $51,706.

It has been made eligible for up to $200,000 in incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.