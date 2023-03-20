For the second time in less than two months, the Food and Drug Administration has denied R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s applications to market two menthol styles of top-selling electronic cigarette Vuse.

The FDA declined Friday to approve the premarket tobacco product applications for the Vuse replacement cartridge Menthol 4.8% (nicotine level) G1 and the Vuse replacement cartridge Menthol 4.8% G2.

On Jan. 23, the FDA denied Vuse Vibe Tank Menthol 3.0% and Vuse Ciro Cartridge Menthol 1.5%.

As a result, Reynolds is prohibited from marketing or distributing the products domestically, or risk FDA enforcement action.

The premarket application requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

The FDA determined that Reynolds' applications "lacked sufficient evidence to demonstrate that permitting the marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health, which is the applicable standard legally required by the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act."

"Specifically, evidence submitted by the applicant did not demonstrate that its menthol-flavored e-cigarettes provide an added benefit for adult smokers relative to tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes."

The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that Vuse was the second most common brand youth e-cigarette users reported “usually” using.

Reynolds may resubmit applications or submit new applications to address the deficiencies for the products that are subject to these MDOs.

Reynolds said it “intends to seek a stay of enforcement immediately and will pursue other appropriate avenues to allow Vuse to continue offering its innovative products to adult nicotine consumers age 21-plus without interruption."

“We believe that menthol vapor products are critical to helping adult smokers migrate away from combustible cigarettes. FDA’s decision, if allowed to go into effect, will harm, not benefit, public health."

Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in a statement that "the science has guided — and will always guide — the FDA’s decision making on premarket tobacco product applications, including today’s marketing denial orders."

The FDA said that in addition to ensuring that Reynolds complies with the orders, as with unauthorized products generally, the FDA intends to ensure compliance by distributors and retailers. Retailers should contact Reynolds Vapor with any questions about products in their inventory.

As of Friday, the FDA has authorized 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices, which are the only e-cigarettes that currently may be lawfully sold or distributed in the U.S.

Reynolds Vapor’s premarket applications gained in May FDA authorization for six Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro electronic-cigarette products. That allows for the products to be legally marketed in the U.S.

However, the FDA issued marketing denials “for multiple other Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro e-cigarette products.”

In October, the FDA issued a landmark ruling in approving Reynolds Vapor’s tobacco flavor of the Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system, its power unit and two replacement cartridges.

However, the FDA rejected at that time submissions for 10 flavored Vuse Solo products. It said at that time it “is still evaluating” the company’s application for menthol-flavored products for Vuse Solo.

Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said the FDA's latest ruling on the Vuse menthol products was not surprising given it previously denied Japan Tobacco's application for Logic menthol in October.

"It increasingly looks like a modified-risk tobacco product pathway may be the only viable pathway for companies to commercialize mentholated nicotine products," Azer said.

The modified-risk tobacco product application requires the FDA to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

"With the FDA still focused on elevated youth vaping incidence, and with characterizing flavors still widely available through disposable e-cigarettes, we would be surprised to see any company received (authorization) on menthol vapor."

Azer also cautioned that the FDA is on track to publish deeming regulations to ban menthol in combustible cigarettes in the U.S. this year.

However, analysts said it could take several years before any menthol cigarette ban would work its way through the federal court system.

"As a reminder, the agency has issued 16 modified-risk tobacco product applications across combustible cigarettes, heat-not-burn and snuff, all of which received approval for menthol variants," Azer said.