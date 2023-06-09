N.C. A&T State University and Merck announced Thursday they will collaborate on a biotechnology training center at Gateway Research Park’s South Campus in east Greensboro.

Merck will outfit the facility with the equipment and classroom spaces necessary to provide and enhance academic programming and training for biotechnology careers for A&T students.

A process laboratory will allow opportunities for students to put knowledge into practice in an advanced discovery setting.

The 4,025-square-foot facility, expected to be completed in 2024, will include manufacturing and research components with vaccine manufacturing process training for new and existing Merck employees.

The collaboration aims to not only provide training, but also build a pipeline of talent for Merck and the biotechnology industry overall.