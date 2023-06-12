The N.C. Commerce Department launched last week two initiatives and web pages “aimed at strategically positioning North Carolina consortia and companies for potential federal designation as Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs."

The initiatives also would help assist North Carolina to benefit from federal investments enacted as part of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

The U.S. Commerce Department, through its Economic Development Administration unit, is requesting applications for the selection of 20 federally designated regional Tech Hubs across the country.

There will be $500 million in appropriated funding support available in 2023 to help these hubs drive U.S.-based technology, innovation and job growth.

Commerce.nc.gov/TechHubsforNC will serve as a point of entry for interested consortia to coordinate with North Carolina and other partners on these applications. The application period for Regional Tech Hubs is open through Aug. 15. For more information on program eligibility and partnership opportunities, go to Commerce.nc.gov/TechHubsforNC.

The CHIPS Program Office has also released its first funding opportunity, which seeks applications for projects for the construction, expansion, or modernization of commercial facilities for the front- and back-end fabrication of leading-edge, current-generation, and mature-node semiconductors. For more information on CHIPS Act funding opportunities and resources, go to Commerce.nc.gov/CHIPSforNC.