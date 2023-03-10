The N.C. Commerce Department announced Friday that filmmakers spent more than $258 million on productions in the state during 2022.

It was the sixth highest year-end total since 2000, which was when the state started offering incentives to support the state’s film industry.

The film productions helped create 16,000 job opportunities, including 3,000 crew and talent positions.

There were 74 film, television and streaming projects, with production-related activities in all eight of the state’s prosperity zones.

Among those projects were: TV/streaming series, “George and Tammy,” “Welcome to Flatch,” “Hightown,” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty; studio feature-length films “Untitled Please Don’t Destroy Project” and “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat”; independent feature-length films “Boys of Summer,” “The Other Zoey,” “Providence,” “ABG and Her Monster,” “Site,” “Eric LaRue,” and “Mother Couch”; and made-for-TV/streaming movies “Heaven Sent” (filmed as “Second Time Around”), and “To Her, With Love.”