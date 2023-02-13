Novant Health Inc. debuted Monday a year-long, paid membership program associated with its Innovation Laboratory initiative.

The laboratory, which is available systemwide, debuted in Charlotte in 2022 in the Enventys Partners building.

The goal with the laboratory is assisting in "innovating and supporting scalable solutions for some of the health care industry’s biggest challenges."

The Innovation Nexus program is geared toward startups and young companies "looking to break into the U.S. health-care industry."

Selected groups receive collaboration, mentorship, coaching and networking opportunities with Novant stakeholders and external partners.

Those groups will gain mentors from Novant subject matter experts, including clinical, technical and business leaders, and staff, to serve as guides through the complex data, integration, funding and sourcing processes in health care and within Novant.

“Since opening the Novant Health Innovation Lab doors a year ago, our team has met dozens of startups looking to enter the health-care industry," Paula Kranz, Novant's vice president of Innovation Enablement, said in a statement.

"The common thread we’ve seen with many of them is that they often aren’t fully aware of the layered process that lies ahead.”

Kranz said Novant Innovation officials "have seen the incredible potential in some of these companies and believe we can help them ignite their businesses by providing valuable coaching."

Innovation Nexus projects may specialize in, but are not limited to, differentiating artificial intelligence, ambulatory care expansion, virtual care, remote patient monitoring, mental health, robotic process automation or mixed virtual and augmented reality.

To apply, go to https://nresearch.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9HXqPRuGKtFlTYa.

There is no deadline to apply, but available spaces are limited. Membership fees are determined by implementation complexity

Interested applicants can email Matthew Floyd, with Novant's Charlotte market Innovation Lab, at MJFloyd@novanthealth.org.

Novant Health providers and employees can pilot and engage with new devices, emerging technologies and programs, providing feedback prior to their deployment in Novant facilities.

The lab will also showcase the latest technology and digital products the health system has implemented and plans to implement.

Those include: 3D printers; industrial designers; mechanical and electrical engineering assistance; product prototyping equipment; Food and Drug Administration clearance application assistance; an in-house production studio, as well as collaboration and partnership opportunities with Enventys team members.

The laboratory is open to community groups for education opportunities, such as STEM education programs.

For information about the program in general, email to NovantHealthInnovationLab@NovantHealth.org.

The Innovation Lab is funded by the Novant Health Foundation, as well as in-house resources and support from Enventys.