Nucor board declares 51-cent dividend

The board of directors of Nucor Corp. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents for its common shares.

The dividend is payable Feb. 10 to stockholders registered as of Dec. 30.

Nucor, based in Charlotte, manufactures a wide variety of steel and steel products, including carbon and alloy steel sold as bars, beams, sheet and plate, and hollow section tubing.

In April, Nucor announced it would build a $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington that is projected to create at least 180 jobs between 2023 and 2025.

The plant will be off U.S. 64 between I-85 and N.C. 109.