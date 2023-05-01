An 189,954-square-foot industrial building in Guilford County has been bought for $13.5 million by a New York group, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 9.64-acre property is at 8420 Triad Drive within Triad Industrial Park.

The buyer is Autel New Energy US Inc. of Port Washington, N.Y., an affiliate of Autel North America, which specializes in automobile diagnostics equipment.

Autel could not be reached for comment on its plans for the facility.

The sellers are 8420 Triad Drive LLC and Triad SPE LLC, both of Darien, Conn.