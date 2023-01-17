 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pfizer plans to acquire Sanford manufacturing plant

Pfizer's Paxlovid is expected to hit the private market in mid-2023 and millions of people may have to pay the full price for potentially lifesaving treatments. 

 Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Pfizer Inc. announced plans Tuesday to acquire Abzena’s manufacturing facility in Sanford, which is in the Carolina Core economic partnership that stretches from Surry to Cumberland counties.

The transaction is projected to close in the first quarter. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pfizer said that upon completion of the facility, the pharmaceutical company “will have extensive capabilities for producing biologics drug substance and provides additional manufacturing capacity to help accelerate its pipeline.

The plant is projected to have 300 employees by 2025, including the current staff of 100 employees. That would bring Pfizer’s total workforce in North Carolina to more than 4,500 employees.

Abzena and Pfizer’s CentreOne contract manufacturing organization will seek to collaborate to advance complex biologic products to market.

The site will employ experts in both biological pharmaceutical sciences and biological manufacturing, enabling Pfizer to offer a comprehensive co-development capability.

