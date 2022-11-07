PMI plans to close on $16 billion purchase of Swedish Match

Philip Morris International Inc. said Monday it has received share commitments from 82.6% of Swedish Match AB shareholders — enough for the tobacco manufacturer to formally declare it will able to complete its industry-shaking megadeal.

PMI confirmed May 11 that an affiliate made a $16 billion all-cash offer for Swedish Match. The PMI affiliate, Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V.1, offered a 39.4% premium compared with Swedish Match’s closing share price of $7.56 in U.S. dollars on May 9.

As part of the deal at that time, PMI set a condition that it would attempt to gain the approval from at least 90% of Swedish Match shares.

On Monday, PMI said it is proceeding with closing the megadeal even though it was 7.4% short of the 90% share commitments. PMI said it believes it has the commitments from the top-10 Swedish Match shareholders.

Those shareholders who haven’t committed to selling their shares until Nov. 25 to accept the PMI offer or receive a slightly reduced per-share offer after that date.

Once PMI gets the commitment of 90% of Swedish Match shares, it can compel the sale of the remaining 10% shares per Swedish financial law.

“This achievement of a high-controlling stake should allow us to harness the strategic potential of the transaction, including anticipated revenue synergies,” Jacek Olczak, PMI's chief executive, said in a statement.

"Our objective is to delist the shares of Swedish Match from the stock market after reaching an ownership of more than 90%; we therefore encourage the remaining retail and other institutional shareholders to tender in the extended time.”

Swedish Match breakthrough

Swedish Match Inc. made industry history in October 2019 when eight General Snus styles made it through the Food and Drug Administration’s lengthy gauntlet for gaining authorization as a modified-risk product. Its Zyn oral nicotine product holds a 64% U.S. market share.

A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks FDA approval to advertise those products as reduced-harm or reduced-risk compared with cigarettes.

PMI has said it would “preserve and develop” Swedish Match’s operational presence in Sweden, where much of the company’s workforce is located, as well as its U.S. headquarters in Richmond, Va.

Olczak cited the industry-changing potential of having PMI's IQOS heat-not-burn cigarettes and Zyn with the same corporate owner and global international distribution chain.

“We look forward to welcoming Swedish Match’s employees and leading oral nicotine portfolio into the PMI family to create a global smoke-free champion, notably bringing IQOS and ZYN together in both the U.S. and international markets," Olczak said.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonne Herzog said the megadeal is "accelerating PM’s transformation toward becoming a majority smoke-free company."

Swedish Match gives PMI "an instant direct presence in the large and attractive U.S .market and accelerates global expansion opportunities for Swedish Match’s oral nicotine portfolio through PM’s infrastructure and financial resources."

"Bottom line: while we continue to like PMI’s long-term positioning with IQOS and appreciate its hugely cash-generative combustible cigarette portfolio, as well as the opportunity Beyond Nicotine (initiative), we believe visibility on standalone PMI remains limited in the near-term given a highly challenging and uncertain cost/consumer environment."

Other puzzle pieces

On Oct. 20, PMI placed a $2.7 billion wager on the future of heat-not-burn cigarettes sales in the U.S. by reaching an agreement with Altria Group Inc. to gain full rights to Altria’s IQOS products in the U.S. as of April 30, 2024.

PMI, which was spun off from Altria in 2008, said IQOS is the world’s leading smoke-free product, with $9 billion in annual net revenue business outside the U.S. in 2021.

However, the product hasn’t been available in the U.S. since November 2021 because of a legal dispute involving Philip Morris USA that does not affect PMI.

“Our commercial plans include full-scale launches in key cities and regions with rapid progression to a national presence, and we believe that IQOS heat-not-burn products could account for around 10% of total U.S. cigarette and heated tobacco unit volume by 2030,” PMI chief executive Jacek Olczak said in a statement.

The new agreement will provide PMI will full commercialization rights to IQOS, but it will lose access to market the products as Marlboro, the No. 1 U.S. tobacco brand.

Herzog cautioned that PMI's accelerating growth opportunities "are likely coming at higher-than -expected costs at least over the near-term given the incremental costs of reaccelerating IQOS user growth and management comment that it would need to invest in IQOS’ distribution in the U.S. even with its acquisition of Swedish Match following the conclusion of its IQOS agreement with Altria."

Follows pattern

The potential closing of the megadeal follows the pattern of PMI and Altria Group Inc. of buying their way into a tobacco category when it has struggled to develop its own products.

PMI said that since 2008, it has invested more than $9 billion in researching, developing, and commercializing its smoke-free products.

PMI said in 2021 that 30% of its revenue comes from smoke-free products. It has stated plans to be mostly smoke-free by the end of 2025.

For example, Altria paid $12.8 billion in December 2018 for a 35% stake in Juul Labs Inc., maker of the top-selling electronic cigarette Juul until recently passed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse.

As part of the Juul investment, Altria discontinued production of its electronic cigarette NuMark, which had struggled to gain traction among vapers. It agreed to not develop and market its own e-cigs products for up to six years as long as Altria is providing services to Juul Labs.

However, by January 2020, Altria had written down for a second time the value of the investment to $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.

In November, the U.S. Trade Representative affirmed a pivotal legal victory by British American Tobacco Plc involving its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival PMI.

On Sept. 29, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final determination of a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Altria Client Services LLC as it related to two BAT product patents.

PM USA is barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3, IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn cigarette products. It also was ordered to halt future sales of those products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — already in the U.S.

On Oct. 27, Altria and Japan Tobacco announced they will attempt to market and sell Japan Tobacco's Ploom heated tobacco sticks in the U.S. through a joint venture.

Altria is including "our expanded pipeline of wholly owned products" featuring Marlboro consumable products. Marlboro is the No. 1 U.S. tobacco brand, foremost from its traditional combustible cigarette products.

Japan Tobacco International is providing products that include: a tobacco heating device intended to heat the consumable without combusting; and a consumable that meets the definition of a cigarette under the U.S. Federal Cigarette Labeling and Advertising Act.

Each company will make their branded products in the joint venture, with Ploom gaining access to Altria's more than 200,000 U.S. retail network.