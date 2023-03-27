Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., said Friday it will spend $255 million over five years on an 845,000-square-foot production facility in Oklahoma City.

The facility will serve as a hub for depot operations for all Pratt & Whitney military engines, including those for the F-35, C-17, F-22, F-15, F-16, B-52, and E-3 AWACS.

Pratt & Whitney’s global sustainment network includes locations in Australia, Japan, Netherlands and Norway, as well as in Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., and West Palm Beach, Fla.

Pratt & Whitney had committed to creating at least 800 jobs at a manufacturing plant in Asheville.

Raytheon, one of Forsyth County’s largest private employers, is eliminating up to 201 jobs in its Collins Aerospace division as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park.

Collins had about 1,700 employees in the Winston-Salem area as of Oct. 25, according to Joel Girdner, a senior manager for external communications. The cuts represent about 11.5% of Collins’ local workforce.