ProKidney gets share price boost from promising research

ProKidney Corp., one of Winston-Salem’s newest publicly traded companies, reported Tuesday a promising research and treatment update involving chronic kidney disease.

The Journal of Blood Purification has posted early data analysis from the company's Phase 2 clinical study of Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, known by the acronym REACT. The research focused on Type 2 diabetes with late stage 4 diabetes-related chronic kidney disease.

“We believe we have demonstrated the potential of REACT to delay the need for dialysis" for patients experiencing conditions that are the subject of the study, said Dr. Joseph Stavas, ProKidney’s head of global clinical development and lead author of the manuscript. “This is a high-risk patient population with seriously reduced kidney function."

"These patients would be expected to progress to end stage renal disease requiring dialysis, and due to comorbidities, they do not typically qualify for a kidney transplant.”

Investors responded to the research results by sending ProKidney's share price up from $6.50 at the opening of trading Tuesday to as high as $8.97 during trading Wednesday. The share price closed Wednesday at $7.65.

ProKidney has 80 employees. Its leadership team is fronted by founder and chief executive Tim Bertram and chief operating officer Deepak Jain.