One of Winston-Salem’s newest publicly traded companies, ProKidney Corp., reported Thursday a lower year-over-year loss as it ramped up key research projects.

ProKidney had a $35.6 million loss for the first quarter, compared with a $66.5 million loss a year ago. There was an 16-cent earnings loss.

The company is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease. It has 80 employees.

ProKidney became publicly traded on Nasdaq in July under the ticker symbol PROK, formed as part of a business collaboration with primary funder Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III.

ProKidney is not generating revenue at this point as a publicly traded company, although it had $5.3 million in interest income. Operating expenses dropped 38.5% to $40.9 million.

“We continued to advance the Phase 3 clinical development of REACT to assess its potential to delay, and possibly eliminate, the need for dialysis," said Tim Bertram, ProKidney's chief executive. "In parallel, we sharpened our plans for manufacturing and organizational development as we progress toward potential commercialization."