ProKidney Corp., one of Winston-Salem’s newest publicly traded companies, is preparing to take a major step with its medical research and commercialization plans.

The company, however, apparently won't be attempting that high-risk, high-reward initiative in Winston-Salem, but rather in Greensboro.

ProKidney, based at 3929 Westpoint Blvd. Suite G, is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease. It has 80 employees.

According to a Guilford County Board of Commissioners' legal notice Monday, ProKidney would spend up to $458 million on a production facility and create 330 jobs. Guilford officials were told the company is considering acquiring a location off Greenbourne Drive.

Guilford commissioners have set a 5:30 p.m. June 1 public hearing on the ProKidney incentive request.

ProKidney officials could not be immediately reached for comment about its request of up to $15.3 million in performance-based incentives from the county. It is likely requesting a similar amount from the Greensboro City Council.

The commissioners' notice also cited potential state incentives, which typically signals a company is considering out-of-state options.

However, the vast majority of companies tend to commit to a local project — often within days or weeks — once approved for local and state incentives.

It is not clear whether ProKidney sought, or was offered, local incentives from Winston-Salem City Council or Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Greater Winston-Salem Inc., the local lead for economic development recruitment and retention projects, said Tuesday it is preparing a comment.

The size of the ProKidney proposal is striking in several ways.

The company said in its first-quarter earnings report on May 11 that it had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $463.7 million as of March 31 — just $5.7 million more than its capital investment pledge.

To put the proposed $458 million operation into perspective, it is just $42 million less than another high-risk, high-reward project set for Greensboro: the $500 million Boom Supersonic "superfactory" at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Background

ProKidney's leadership team is fronted by founder and chief executive Tim Bertram and chief operating officer Deepak Jain.

They are former executives of Winston-Salem based Tengion Corp., which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in December 2014. Bertram and Jain were participants in a group that bought Tengion’s assets in March 2015.

ProKidney became publicly traded on Nasdaq in July 2022 under the ticker symbol PROK, formed as part of a business collaboration with primary funder Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III.

Its largest shareholder is Pablo Legorreta, founder and chairman of Royalty Pharma Plc, a biopharma company that’s also one of the largest dedicated life-sciences investors in the world.

ProKidney is not generating revenue at this point as a publicly traded company.

ProKidney had a $35.6 million loss for the first quarter, compared with a $66.5 million loss a year ago. There was a 16-cent earnings loss.

For fiscal 2022, ProKidney had a loss of $108 million, based mostly on $153 million in operating expenses.

“We continued to advance the Phase 3 clinical development of REACT to assess its potential to delay, and possibly eliminate, the need for dialysis," Bertram said in the first-quarter report.

"In parallel, we sharpened our plans for manufacturing and organizational development as we progress toward potential commercialization."

Bertram said ProKidney "plans to conduct an interim analysis and target a preliminary data report in late 2023.”

James Coulston, ProKidney's chief financial officer, said in the first-quarter report that "we remain well capitalized to continue executing on our clinical, manufacturing and strategic objectives as we approach these and other key inflection points."

"The consistency of the React clinical results achieved to date, coupled with the steady pace at which the ProKidney team has progressed React through development, gives us confidence in what the future holds both for the platform and the company.”

Other incentives

ProKidney disclosed in a May 1 regulatory filing the potential mammoth stock reward benefits to its executive-management team and certain board members if its clinical research of chronic kidney disease reaches fruition.

The company reported fiscal 2022 compensation for its top-three executives in the regulatory filing.

Bertram was paid $600,000 in base salary, up 22.6% from fiscal 2021. He was paid $344,270 in incentive pay after receiving none in 2021. He did not receive a bonus after being paid a $360,000 bonus in 2021.

Where the mammoth potential compensation comes into play is ProKidney reported Bertram being eligible for $28.2 million in stock-option awards and $16.96 million in stock awards.

Stock and stock-option awards typically are valued on the date they are awarded.

ProKidney noted in the filing that the stock and stock-option awards amounts represent “the accounting costs of these awards, and do not correspond to the actual economic value that may be received by the named executive officer.”

The company also said its executive compensation is designed to align senior management’s interests with ProKidney’s equity owners’ long-term interests through equity participation and ownership.

ProKidney’s share price opened Tuesday at 10.01 a share. It had as of Tuesday a market capitalization of $2.44 billion.

Jain received a 20.8% jump in base salary to $485,404. He received incentive pay of $268,332. His stock-option awards were valued at $6.97 million, while his stock awards were valued at $5.02 million.

The company listed three board members — William Doyle, Dr. Alan Lotvin and Dr. Brian Pereira — with stock awards valued each at $9.64 million. Board member John Maraganore had stock awards valued at $4.31 million.

ProKidney also noted for those board members, the stock awards amounts “representing the accounting costs of these awards, and do not correspond to the actual economic value that may be received.”

Crossing county lines

ProKidney's request for Greensboro and Guilford incentives comes three months after German manufacturer Ziehl-Abegg Inc. broke ground in February on a $100 million production plant. The company makes motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems.

The groundbreaking signified the start of Ziehl-Abegg’s transition from a Greensboro facility with about 230 employees to a 522,000-square-foot plant on a 71-acre tract in southeastern Winston-Salem.

Production is expected to commence in 2024.

Marc Wucherer, the company’s president, told local elected and civic leaders that Ziehl-Abegg plans to create an additional 100 jobs.

That would put the workforce at up to 600 rather than the 500 pledged as part of its economic-incentive requests. Local officials say that in 10 years it could have 800 employees.

Joachim Ley, chief operating officer of Ziehl-Abegg, said the company would start with 189 employees at the new site, but anticipates “growing to over 500 employees very rapidly."

A performance-based grant of $400,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, dependent on a capital investment from the company of $24.5 million, will help with Ziehl-Abegg’s expansion in North Carolina.

Winston-Salem is providing about $630,000 in incentives, and Forsyth County is paying $430,000 in incentives.