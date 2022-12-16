PTI officials confident in Boom 'superfactory,' other building options

GREENSBORO — Boom Supersonic has said that construction on the 400,000-square-foot plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport is expected to start next year, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Kevin Baker, PTI’s executive director, said the grading process has been completed.

Elected officials have promised more than $116 million in local and state incentives to the company.

A state Commerce Department report on the Boom project determined the operational hub could bolster the North Carolina economy by $32.3 billion over the 20 years of the state’s $87.2 million Job Development Investment grant agreement.

Two major U.S. commercial airlines — United Airlines and American Airlines — have placed major orders for Overture.

On Aug. 16, American announced an order potentially worth up to $12 billion — up to 20 Overture aircraft with an option for an additional 40. American paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20-aircraft order.

Although Boom has not disclosed how much each Overture aircraft will cost, BusinessInsider.com has estimated a $200 million price tag.

Counting the American and United contracts, Boom’s order book, including purchases and options, now stands at 130 aircraft. The total also includes Japan Airlines and the U.S. Air Force.

In June 2021, Boom reached an agreement with United Airlines to produce 15 Overture airplanes by 2029 with an option for another 35. The value of that deal is $3 billion initially and $7 billion overall.

The American and United contracts are contingent on Overture meeting safety, operating and sustainability requirements.

“The team at Boom understands what we need to create a compelling experience for our passengers, and we are looking forward to a United supersonic fleet powered by Symphony,” said Mike Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures.

With Boom taking just 65 of the 1,000 acres available for economic development at PTI, Baker said there is ample room for suppliers to locate next or near the superfactory.

Baker said PTI and the airport authority are restricted in terms of recruitment in that the Federal Aviation Administration “requires that airport land be used by tenants who need to be on an airport.”

Baker expects that suppliers who are vertically integrated into the Boom assembly process, like wing box manufacturer, empennage (an arrangement of stabilizing surfaces at the tail of an aircraft) and fuselage “could be co-located with the final assembly, while many won’t need to be on the airport at all.”

“It’s a huge component for any aircraft to have the propulsion system determined,“ Baker said. “They seem to have an excellent plan in place to move forward.

“Those companies are well known in the aerospace world. They work for a lot of those engine manufacturers.”

Baker said he is hopeful that Boom will look to assemble the Symphony engines close to or on the PTI property.

“The OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) of the world are our No. 1 target to bring to the airport because they tend to bring their suppliers with them.

“They have focused on recent years on bringing that supply chain in closer to them to avoid problems, and any that do occur can be resolved locally rather than globally.”

Baker said Boom has been agreeable to being flexible with how the superfactory will be constructed so to have other potential purposes if Overture fails to take flight as a commercially viable product.

“There is plenty of demand from OEMs and MROs for production space,” Baker said.