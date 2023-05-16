The Randy Marion Automotive network has received the first Class 3 demonstration electric vehicle from Mullen Automotive Inc.

The dealership, based in Lake Norman, has locations in Huntersville, Mooresville, Statesville, West Jefferson and Wilkesboro.

The Mullen 3 is priced at $68,500 and includes an estimated 130-mile range and 5,800-pound payload.

Brad Sigmon, the dealership’s fleet general manager, said the group has placed a 1,000-vehicle order for the Mullen 3.

Mullen has two U.S. assembly plants. Production on the Mullen 3 is set to begin this summer. It also makes the Mullen 5 EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs, and Bollinger Motors, which feature both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings.