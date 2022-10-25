Raytheon reports mixed profit, earnings guidance results for third quarter

A modest uptick in third-quarter sales were not enough to prevent a 1% decline in net income to $1.39 billion for Raytheon Technologies Corp., the manufacturer reported Tuesday.

Raytheon adjusted its financial guidance for fiscal 2022.

Full-year sales dropped from a range of $67.75 billion to $68.75 billion to a range of $67 billion to $67.3 billion. By comparison, full-year 2021 sales were $64.4 billion.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share went from a range of $4.60 to $4.80 to a range of $4.70 to $4.80. By comparison, full-year 2021 adjusted earnings were $4.27.

Raytheon chairman and chief executive Greg Hayes said in a statement that the manufacturer "delivered strong organic sales growth, while also generating adjusted earnings per share ... that exceeded our expectations following the continued recovery in the commercial aerospace market and strong customer demand across our business."

Diluted earnings per share were 94 cents, compared with93 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $1.21 a share. Raytheon reported taking acquisition, accounting and restructuring charges worth 27 cents in the quarter.

The average earnings forecast was $1.11 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Hayes has said that "we expect the global supply chain environment, labor availability and inflation will remain challenging near term, we remain focused on operational excellence, including cost containment and program performance, to deliver on our commitments."

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 17 months considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

Revenue was at $16.95 billion, up 5% from a year ago.

Collins' third-quarter sales were up 10% to $5.1 billion.

Raytheon said the Collins sector sales hike "was driven by a 25% increase in commercial aftermarket and a 16% increase in commercial original equipment, which more than offset a 6% decline in military."

"The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic which has resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization, and narrowbody deliveries."

Meanwhile, the decrease in military sales "was driven primarily by lower material receipts and decreased volume."

Raytheon was formed in April 2020 from United Technologies Corp.’s megadeal acquisition of Raytheon.

It has four primary business units. Besides Collins, they are legacy United Technologies' Pratt & Whitney and legacy Raytheon's Intelligence & Space, and Missiles & Defense.

Pratt & Whitney’s second-quarter sales rose 14% to $5.38 billion. Intelligence and Space had $3.63 billion in sales, down 3% year over year. Missiles and Defense had $3.68 billion in sales, down 6%.

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan said that Raytheon had mixed third-quarter results, particularly by beating on adjusted earnings forecasts, while falling short on revenue projections.

"Full-year 2022 guidance was also mixed, with the low-end of earnings per range increasing, but revenues lowered coupled with lower full year tax rate assumptions."

Sullivan said in the revenue guidance that Collins remained unchanged for the full year, while Pratt & Whitney was increased and the Intelligence & Space, and Missiles and Defense were both lowered.

"Net Raytheon commercial engines are recovering quickly, benefiting from aftermarket activity, new builds and international traffic," Sullivan said.

"However, the defense group looks to still be impacted by supply chain and labor constraints."

Raytheon raised its share repurchase estimate from at least $2.5 billion in shares to $2.75 billion during fiscal 2022. It repurchased $616 million worth in the third quarter.

The manufacturer spent $2.3 billion on share repurchase during fiscal 2021.