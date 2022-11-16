Regenerative medicine group gains SAS help with production initiatives

Innovation Quarter's Regenerative Medicine Development Organization said Wednesday it is collaborating with analytical giant SAS Institute to enhance the productivity of the group's RegeneratOR Test Bed lab space.

The Test Bed, which debuted in June 2021, is known as a “manufacturing-in-a-box” concept that assists regenerative medicine companies in accessing production equipment and resources.

The goal is bringing together resources to advance the regenerative medicine field nationally and create an economic development engine for the region and North Carolina.

ReMDO and SAS said the collaboration will provide smart manufacturing capabilities to participants, primarily startups and mid-to-large-sized companies, through access to biomanufacturing equipment, industry expertise, talent and training programs to support novel prototyping and commercial product development.

SAS is providing its expertise in IoT (Internet of Tomorrow) analytics and smart manufacturing, applying data analytics to improve and automate manufacturing and prototyping.

The groups said SAS brings decades of experience in the life-sciences industry, providing innovative technologies to help companies improve the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving therapies.

“Regenerative medicine has been called the next evolution of medical treatments, and SAS is excited to play a role in this innovative and important project,” said Udo Sglavo, vice president in advanced analytics research and development at SAS.

“SAS’ IoT division and the Advanced Analytics Center of Excellence will apply our related industry expertise, proven software solutions and data analytics techniques to the RegeneratOR Test Bed to advance manufacturing potential and help achieve better outcomes.”

Joshua Hunsberger, chief technology officer of ReMDO, said that SAS’ technology will be "a game changer" for startup companies.

“Smart manufacturing capabilities will be available for any company in our Regenerative Medicine Hub" Hunsberger said. "These services will help companies optimize and predict the best manufacturing processes that could save time and money.”

In September, ReMDO announced that MIMEDX, based in Marietta, Ga., is taking space at the RegeneratOR Innovation Accelerator.

The accelerator helps regenerative medicine start-ups and growth companies with new or emerging technologies move from research to commercialization.

MIMEDX is a placental biologics company and a pioneer in placental tissue engineering.

In August, RTT Medical announces its tenancy plans in the accelerator.

Eleven collaborating companies, including Oracle, BioSpherix and PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare Corp., made the launch of the RegeneratOR Test Bed possible.

Dr. Anthony Atala, director of the Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine, said that about $50 million has been invested in the RegeneratOR Test Bed, basically from industry and government.