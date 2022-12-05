Regenerative Medicine hub gains former FDA official

The Regenerative Medicine Hub in downtown Winston-Salem has announced the addition of Steve Bauer, a former Food and Drug Administration regulator, to its leadership team.

Bauer has 31 years of regulatory experience, clinical trials oversight and research experience in cell-based biological therapies. That includes helping to guide the FDA’s regulatory process for regenerative medicine innovations.

Dr. Anthony Atala, director of Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine, said Bauer “was a witness to the birth of the FDA’s regulatory response for regenerative medicine science when it first emerged. Having him join our endeavors means great things for everyone working in the regenerative medicine space.”

Bauer recently retired as the FDA’s chief of the Cellular and Tissue Therapy Branch, where he supervised scientific staff engaged in review of cell-based biological therapies, policy development in emerging areas of cellular therapies, and research relevant to their use in clinical trials.

Bauer said he chose to accept the ReMDO and the RegeneratOR positions because “I wasn’t ready to step fully away from the field. I feel fortunate to be able to come work among WFIRM’s high level scientists and their teams.”

In his new role, Bauer will also oversee regulatory aspects for WFIRM’s Translational Core, which is made up of research project teams that are working to advance new regenerative medicine therapies and technologies into clinical use.