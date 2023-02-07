Innovation Quarter's Regenerative Medicine Hub has gained another out-of-state tenant in Immunaeon, a Buffalo, N.Y.-based business that focuses on immunotherapy with immune cell storage.

Immunaeon is participating in the RegeneratOR Innovation Accelerator program.

The accelerator helps regenerative medicine start-ups and growth companies with new or emerging technologies move from research to commercialization, including providing space and support.

Immunotherapy with immune cell storage is considered "as a preventative measure to store healthy cells against potential future cancers or other diseases."

Immunaeon describes it as “taking command of your cellular army.” Immune systems weaken as they age or if attacked by cancer, but collection and storage of healthy cells can provide access to healthy cells for personalized cell therapy.

Immunaeon said its accelerator participation "can further develop its research into cell-based drug development using cryopreserved cells that will allow immunotherapies to be more effective in cancer patients."

"By allowing every person to access the most effective cellular starting material, we can help patients live longer, healthier lives,” said Adam Utley, founder and chief executive of Immunaeon.

“Partnering with Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine and the RegeneratOR, we can achieve our goals faster and make a real difference in the immunotherapy landscape.”

Dr. Anthony Atala, the institute's director, said Immunaeon "joins a strong roster of companies in the Innovation Accelerator."

In January, PHC Group — an initial participant in the RegenMed Development Organization — expanded its local portfolio by joining the accelerator.

PHC, part of Tokyo-based PHC Holdings Corp., is a global health care company and leader in diagnostics and life sciences.

The expanded presence includes a new office for PHC, as well as Epredia, a PHC company whose precision cancer-diagnostics products are used by pathologists and researchers; and Aiforia, a medical software partner company that provides artificial intelligence software for image analysis in pathology.

Epredia serves as a global distribution partner for Aiforia’s portfolio of preclinical and clinical pathology tools.

Other participants in the accelerator includes: MIMEDX, based in Marietta, Ga., and a placental biologics company and pioneer in placental tissue engineering; and RTT Medical, which produces regenerative tissue technologies for the management of wounds involving soft tissue repair.

Atala said that about $50 million has been invested in the RegeneratOR Test Bed, basically from industry and government.

"We believe this region has a lot to offer in terms of helping these companies be successful, and, at the same time, we can advance the regenerative medicine field nationally," Atala said.