RegenMed initiative grows with expanded presence from global diagnostics group

An initial participant in the RegenMed Development Organization — PHC Group — is expanding its local portfolio by joining the RegeneratOR Innovation Accelerator in downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter.

PHC, an affiliate of Tokyo-based PHC Holdings Corp., is a global health care company and leader in diagnostics and life sciences.

The accelerator helps regenerative medicine start-ups and growth companies with new or emerging technologies move from research to commercialization, including providing space and support.

The expanded presence includes a new office for PHC, as well as two partner companies: Epredia, a precision cancer diagnostics company whose products are used by pathologists and researchers; and Aiforia, a medical software company that provides artificial intelligence software for image analysis in pathology.

Epredia serves as a global distribution partner for Aiforia’s portfolio of preclinical and clinical pathology tools.

“Epredia is committed to providing precision health care tools and information, and expanding our presence in the ecosystem of the RegenMed Hub just makes sense,” said Steven Lynum, president of Epredia.

PHC was an early partner of the RegeneratOR Test Bed, providing advanced tissue processing technology and support to help researchers with prototyping and product development.

“Digital diagnostics and artificial intelligence have become important tools in research, translational medicine and clinical practice,” said Dr. Anthony Atala, director of Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine.

“PHC Group’s expansion into the Innovation Accelerator, combined with the advanced technology, equipment and onsite support and expertise of their teams, provides valuable resources to all of the regenerative companies in the RegenMed Hub.”

RegenMed officials said the PHC expansion contributes to another development within the program — a clinical trials catalyst.

As part of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, the catalyst is projected to have access to 5.5 million patients involving the 67 hospitals in the newly formed Advocate Health network of North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

That network includes Atrium Health-brands hospitals in the Triad and Charlotte markets.

Another participant in the catalyst is Javara Inc. of Winston-Salem.

Javara was established in 2018 by chief executive Jennifer Byrne, chief development officer Amanda Wright and general counsel and privacy officer Linda McCarty. It has about 170 employees overall.

Javara partners with large health-care organizations, which includes Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, to deliver clinical trial access at the point of care through integrated research staff and infrastructure.

“The catalyst will enable research teams and regenerative medicine companies with potential therapies to conduct FDA human clinical trials,” said Gary Green, chief operating officer of ReMDO.

Other participants in the Innovation Accelerator includes: MIMEDX, based in Marietta, Ga., and a placental biologics company and pioneer in placental tissue engineering; and RTT Medical, which produces regenerative tissue technologies for the management of wounds involving soft tissue repair.

Atala said that about $50 million has been invested in the RegeneratOR Test Bed, basically from industry and government.