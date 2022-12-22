Report urges FDA to be more proactive in reviewing, regulating tobacco products

The Food and Drug Administration has been provided this week with a review of its tobacco industry regulatory processes that cited its Center for Tobacco Products "is at a pivotal place in its evolution."

The review, as well as recommendations, comes from the Reagan-Udall Foundation, which was created by Congress to help the FDA to advance regulatory science.

Foremost among the recommendations: the center needs to shift from operating "primarily in a reactive mode, moving from one challenge to the next ... to becoming a more proactive and strategic program with enhanced engagement with stakeholders and the public."

"The CTP should take the time now to think strategically about where it is today and where it needs to go in the next several years."

The foundation's review was made at the request of FDA commissioner Robert Califf in July.

Ever since the FDA gained regulatory authority over tobacco through the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, the agency has struggled with how to lower the public-health risks associated with the legal but deadly products.

The foundation acknowledged those challenges by saying the center "has a critical mission to protect the public health from tobacco-related disease and death, and is regulating products that have no inherent benefit and huge societal costs."

The FDA has faced fierce criticism from the tobacco industry for moving too broadly with some regulatory steps, while anti-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates have decried what they have considered as a snail's pace on implementation.

The foundation acknowledged the center's challenges, saying that "two of the center’s disparate constituents — public health advocates and the regulated industry — are frustrated and regularly turn to litigation to address their concerns with the center."

"Defending against lawsuits has siphoned agency resources from planned activity."

Compounding those challenges for the center is "rapidly changing product development, high workload, evolving science and litigation risk," according to the report.

"At the same time, CTP has also struggled to function as a regulator in part due to some of its own policy choices.

"For example, the breadth and timelines in the deeming regulation and the scope of the product review regulations have been difficult for both stakeholders and CTP to apply in practice."

The foundation said the center's regulatory mission has shifted from what was designed to be pre-market authorization framework "to the reality of a post-market regulatory environment, which is much more difficult to deal with given that there are few incentives for industry to come into compliance and many incentives for industry to delay the process."

Recommendations

The foundation focused on four areas: regulations and guidance; application review; compliance and enforcement; and communication with the public and other stakeholders.

"We did not address specific tobacco policy issues, which fall outside the scope of this review," the foundation said.

Besides shifting from reactive to proactive regulatory emphasis, the foundation offered there other primary recommendations to improve how the tobacco center functions.

The second is that the FDA needs to take steps to ensure that the center operates more efficiently, fairly and transparently."

"This responsibility to function as an effective product regulator should be captured in the center’s mission, vision and goals, and carried out to the best of the center’s ability."

The third is the center needs to improve the effectiveness of its application review, including making process improvements, and identify and address the policy and scientific questions that underpin its regulatory framework.

The fourth is to collaborate more often "with other entities on strategies to clear the market of illegal tobacco products more rapidly and provide more transparency to the public on its efforts to do so."

"We encourage the agency to elevate this issue and pursue a more comprehensive approach that leverages the resources of other agencies with a declared role in tobacco control."

Still, the foundation said the center is "well-positioned to consider and implement our suggestions to improve the program’s effectiveness."

"We share a deep belief in the ability of FDA to fulfill its regulatory responsibilities and protect the public from tobacco-related disease and death."

FDA response

Califf responded to the foundation's recommendations by saying the FDA and CTP will spend several weeks closely reviewing the report’s findings and recommendations ... "to determine next steps and will provide an update by early February. "

"Despite meaningful declines in cigarette use over the past several decades, nearly 500,000 Americans still die every year from cigarette smoking," Califf said.

"Additionally, with more than 3 million youth reporting current use of a tobacco product in 2022, and e-cigarettes being the most used product, we risk another generation becoming addicted to these products."

Califf said the FDA and the center recognize the need to communicate any regulatory changes "with clarity and transparency for our many stakeholders."

"For the FDA to build on this work in the ever-evolving tobacco marketplace, it’s also critical to ensure CTP has what it needs to adequately and efficiently address the recommendations in the report.

"As I’ve noted previously, even greater challenges and opportunities lie ahead as we determine how the agency will navigate complex policy issues and determine enforcement activities for an increasing number of novel products that could potentially have significant impact on public health."

Reactions

The foundation's review is "a step in the right direction to address regulatory flaws of current tobacco and nicotine regulation in the United States," said Mazen Saleh, director of the conservative think tank R Street Institute's integrated harm-reduction program.

Saleh said he supports retaining menthol flavorings in tobacco products that have the potential to wean smokers off combustible traditional cigarettes, rather than the FDA's current plan to ban those products.

"By promoting a quit-or-die philosophy, bans do not consider the multidimensional and intersectional factors that drive individual smoking habits, and prioritize short-term gains over long-term sustainability," Saleh said.

"To be successful in achieving long-term declines in national smoking prevalence across all populations, addressing social determinants of health through a tailored tobacco harm reduction strategy is key in eliminating smoking disparities."

Alex Norcia, with Filter magazine, said the FDA finds itself in the position where "any tactical or nuanced perspective has long since appeared to be lost."

"The 'comprehensive approach,' first unveiled (in July 2017) by then-FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, introduced the idea of the continuum of risk — the idea that certain nicotine products, like vapes and oral nicotine pouches are much safer than others, like combustible cigarettes.

"But the outcry over soaring youth vaping rates drowned out this approach."

Norcia noted that anti-tobacco advocates demand that the center reject all tobacco and nicotine product innovations.

Meanwhile, anti-smoking advocates are urging the center to lower regulatory barriers to authorization, "particularly for the flavored products that many adults find most helpful to switch from cigarettes, which remain on the market without comparable scrutiny."

"Amid millions of rejections, the FDA has yet to authorize a single vaping product with a flavor other than tobacco."

All of which, Norcia said, leaves the two polarized groups at times "to temporarily unite in condemning the agency for a chaotic, opaque and inconsistent procedure that has left no one satisfied."