Reynolds Vapor requests new trial in e-cigarette patent dispute; jury awards $95 million in damages to rival Altria

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. filed Wednesday a formal request for a new federal court trial in the aftermath of tobacco industry rival Altria Client Services being awarded $95.23 million in damages involving an electronic-cigarette patent-infringement complaint.

On Sept. 8, a federal jury determined that Reynolds Vapor’s top-selling Vuse Alto product infringes on three Altria patents cited in the complaint filed in May 2020.

Altria said in a Sept. 8 statement the damages cover past infringements through June 30, 2022. “Post-trial proceedings will address ongoing damages through the expiration of Altria’s patents in 2035,” Altria said.

At that time, Reynolds Vapor said in a statement that it “intends to vigorously defend the issues remaining for the court, and, if necessary, we will appeal the decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for further review.”

Reynolds Vapor claims the jury damages "is the product of legal error and must be vacated for a new trial on damages, or remittitur."

In Wednesday's filing, Reynolds Vapor requested a new trial under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 59.

According to North Carolina General Statutes, Rule 59 allows for a new trial for reasons that include: any irregularity by which any party was prevented from having a fair trial; misconduct of the jury or prevailing party; newly discovered evidence material for the party making the motion that could not, with reasonable diligence, have discovered and produced at the trial; manifest disregard by the jury of the instructions of the court; excessive or inadequate damages appearing to have been given under the influence of passion or prejudice; insufficiency of the evidence to justify the verdict or that the verdict is contrary to law; and error in how a law was applied.

Reynolds Vapor stated in its request that "Altria's improper injection of inflammatory evidence regarding patent infringement allegations against Reynolds in other cases denied Reynolds a fair trial."

"Erroneous evidentiary rulings also prejudiced Reynolds' ability to present its defense. Those errors independently, and under the cumulative error doctrine, affected the verdict such that a complete new trial is required."

“We take allegations of infringing the intellectual property rights of others seriously," Reynolds said in its Sept. 8 statement.

"When necessary and appropriate, we will take every available measure to defend against allegations that seek to undermine our investment in innovation and our ability to reduce the health impact of our business.

“For the same reason, we will continue to defend our intellectual property robustly across the globe.”

Altria said in a statement that "this was a fair trial. There is no basis for another trial, and we are pleased that the jury correctly found that Reynolds Vapor has infringed a number of our patents.”

On Sept. 8, Murray Garnick, Altria’s general counsel, said that “patents are at the core of innovation and we take very seriously protecting our intellectual property.”

“We are pleased that the jury recognized the importance of Altria’s innovation and the value of its patent rights.”

The details

The complaint centers on three patents awarded to Altria Client Services by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office based on filings dating back to April 2015.

Altria alleged Reynolds Vapor violated Altria’s patents covering the pod assembly used in Vuse Alto.

“Reynolds Vapor’s infringement ... has been and continues to be deliberate, willful and unlicensed,” according to the lawsuit.

Altria and its U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. subsidiary said the Vuse e-cigarette and Velo smokeless patents in dispute fit into three groups.

* Four patents involving e-vapor devices that have a battery, heater and associated liquid-filled pods.

* Two patents involving e-vapor devices with specific heating and mouthpiece designs. Those patents target Reynolds Vapor’s Alto and Vibe styles of Vuse.

* Three patents involving a container for a smokeless pouch product having a non-hermetic seal for freshness. Those patents target Velo.

“The Vuse Alto is a flagship e-vapor product of RJR Vapor that (British American Tobacco) has repeatedly touted to investors as critical to the Reynolds e-vapor business,” Altria said in May 2020.

Reynolds said in a May 2020 statement that it believes the lawsuit was filed in retaliation for patent infringement complaints filed by Reynolds in April 2020 for infringement by IQOS of six Reynolds patents.

In November 2021, the U.S. Trade Representative affirmed the pivotal legal victory for British American Tobacco Plc involving its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival Philip Morris International Inc.

On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final determination of a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Altria Client Services LLC as it related to two BAT product patents.

As a result of the ITC ruling, PM USA is barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3, IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn cigarette products. It also was ordered to halt future sales of those products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — already in the U.S.

The next legal step is a likely appeal by Altria to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which handles patent lawsuits. That process could take up to a year to reach a decision, with the likelihood of a successful appeal not favorable, according to industry analysts.