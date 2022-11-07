Saint-Gobain launches $167 million plant project in Oxford

Saint-Gobain, a Parisian-based global manufacturer and supplier to the construction industry, said Monday it has broken ground on a glass mat facility at its CertainTeed Roofing campus in Oxford.

Saint-Gobain said it will spend $167 million on capital investments on the facility, making it the largest ever investment in a U.S. roofing facility by the company. The company did not list a jobs component to the project.

Glass mat is a material composed of short fiberglass filaments that are uniformly distributed and bonded together by a polymer resin. The mat forming process produces a fabric that is strong, stable and heat-resistant, and is a key component in the production of roofing shingles.

The plant is aimed at supporting the company’s growing customer base in the Southeast.