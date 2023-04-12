Siemens Mobility North America has hired Arcadis, a global design and consultancy firm, as the project and construction manager for its $220 million manufacturing plant in Lexington Industrial Park.

In March, the Siemens division confirmed its plans for the plant, which will serve as its East Coast operations with a projected 506 jobs at full production.

The companies are expecting to conduct a groundbreaking at the 202-acre site this summer with production to begin in 2024 and the first rail car ready for customers in 2025. Their current focus is establishing the plant design with a priority on carbon neutrality in alignment with Siemens’ sustainability goals. Arcadis is providing renewable energy planning services to help evaluate the power generation potential for solar panels to be installed as part of the facility.

The Siemens plant will make what's known as "rolling stock," including passenger rail cars, as well as provide maintenance and customer service.

Arcadis already worked with Siemens in negotiating with local, state and national stakeholders to identify and narrow down site options that work best for Siemens Real Estate and Siemens Mobility and other organizations involved in the project.

"The buildings we design and manage today need to be net-zero ready," said Marjolijn Versteegden, Arcadis' global solutions director for Net Zero Facilities & Sustainable Communities. "When it comes to site selection, it’s important that the facilities we help create can support the wider environmental, social and economic sustainability of the communities in which they are located.”

Marc Buncher, chief executive of Siemens Mobility North America, said that “Arcadis is an important partner that not only helped us identify the right location for our East Coast manufacturing facility, but is also advising on the right solutions to help reach project objectives on a tight timeline."

Roland Busch, Siemens AG’s chief executive and president, said at the March 7 economic-development announcement that the Lexington plant will play a pivotal role in transforming the U.S. rail and transportation sectors through clean energy.

“This plant will be a showcase of what 'Made in America' looks like in the future because it will help make passenger rail travel safer and more efficient in the design, production and maintenance phases,” Busch said.

The goal in creating the plant is to meet increasing domestic demand for passenger trains, particularly in metro areas along the East Coast.

Siemens Mobility North America said it will “fulfill the growing demand ... by producing some of the North American market’s most innovative and sustainable passenger trains.”

The proposed project would be done in two phases over 12 years. The first part would involve a commitment to create at least 200 jobs and spend at least $200 million on capital investments within three years of the grant’s effective date.

The second part would start no later than five months after completion of the first phase. It would involve an additional minimum investment of $100 million and create up to 100 jobs, also with an average annual wage in excess of the Davidson average.