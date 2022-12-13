 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Specialty chemical company adding 200 jobs in Charlotte

Albemarle Corp., a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Charlotte, said Tuesday it will expand with at least 200 jobs as part of a $180 million capital investment.

The company said it will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with the expansion targeting new products for the lithium and battery markets.

Albemarle engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of chemicals for a variety of markets, including energy, electronics, transportation, construction, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

The average annual salary will be about $94,000, compared with the average annual wage in Mecklenburg County of $75,907.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.24 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

