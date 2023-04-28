Downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter has secured another international tenant, this time Swedish biotechnology company Mercodia.

The local facility at 200 E. First St. will provide Mercodia's bioanalytical services and biomarker assays to U.S. pharmaceutical industry and academic laboratories and researchers.

Mercodia, based in Uppsala, Sweden, has 60 employees overall with six being in Winston-Salem.

The company said the focus of the local facility is bioanalytical testing for preclinical and clinical programs.

"The new U.S. bioanalytical laboratory represents an expansion of Mercodia's capabilities and is in line with the company's business strategy to provide outsourced bioanalytical support for drug development with a focus on large molecules, peptides and oligonucleotides on a global scale," the company said in a news release.

Jörgen Dahlström, Mercodia's chief executive, said "Mercodia will be a trusted partner for companies seeking support in the development and commercialization of their products."

"The new facility in the U.S. is another step for Mercodia to become a major player in the global life-science industry."

A Mercodia blog with company president Carissa Jones provided more insight into its Winston-Salem facility plans.

"Based on our reagent expertise, we felt we could fill an unmet need to bring together a concise bioanalytical strategy with a deeper knowledge of constructing, optimizing and analyzing biomarkers to provide accurate, useful data to the sponsor," Jones said.

"We’ve been doing this for years in our Swedish headquarters, and it only made sense to expand into the U.S. market to be more efficient for our customer base."

Jones said the U.S. facility will be less than 10 minutes from its commercial assay warehouse.

"It will empower the sponsor to choose where they wish to analyze their samples while increasing our efficiency and output," Jones said.

"This will help those with trials based in the U.S. versus Europe, or those that have trials in multiple countries and need to see a footprint in those countries.

"Further, having multiple sites increases our efficiency and turnaround time, placing the work closer to the sponsor."

Jones said the U.S. facility will enable Mercodia to expand its services beyond metabolic disease into new therapeutic areas.

"We do not see ourselves as rooted only in metabolism, as bioanalysis is therapeutic agnostic," Jones said.

"Further, we will show our value proposition in assay construction, such as blocking interference with a sample matrix, which is a concern for everyone across all therapeutic areas."